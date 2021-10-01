Birmingham has some of Alabama’s best private schools, according to Niche

(NEXSTAR) – Niche has released its ranking of the best private schools for 2022, and several of Alabama’s top private institutions are right here in Central Alabama.

Niche, a platform for “connecting students and families with colleges and schools,” said that it combined ratings directly from current students, alumni and parents, with more quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers; resources and facilities; extracurricular activities and more.

The company also prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance, which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores by one third.

Here are the top five private schools in Alabama:

Indian Springs School: An 8-12 institution, ISS is a day and boarding school about 15 miles south of Birmingham. It’s ranked number 58 out of 408 among Niche’s Best Boarding High Schools in America.

The Altamont School: Located in Birmingham, Altamont has a small student-teach ratio of 6-1 and offers grades 5-12. It’s also ranked the Best High School for STEM in Jefferson Co. by Niche.

Randolph School: This K-12 school in Huntsville hosts just under 1,000 students and is ranked the number one K-12 private school in Alabama by Niche.

The Montgomery Academy: Another K-12 school, this institution is ranked as the Best High School for Athletes in the Montgomery Area and has a student-teacher ratio of 8-1.

St. John Paul II Catholic High School: Sitting at number five overall, this institution is ranked number one in Alabama when it comes to Alabama’s Catholic high schools and is located in Huntsville.

“Our 2022 rankings come at a time when so many parents are curious about the different options for their children’s education, including some they may never have considered before,” said Luke Skurman, Founder and CEO of Niche. “No matter where they are in their search process, we strive to be a reliable guide and resource. It is truly an honor to know our users trust us to play a key role in such a big life decision.”

See the full ranking of private schools in Alabama and America by clicking here.