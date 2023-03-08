MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A bill filed for the newest Alabama legislative session could make it possible for victims of rape or incest to get an abortion if they were to become pregnant.

Under current law, abortion is banned in Alabama except to prevent a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother.

If signed into law, SB 35, pre-filed by Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile), would create exceptions to the ban on abortion for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

The bill would change current law to read as follows: “Any person who willfully administers to any pregnant woman any drug or substance or uses or employs any instrument or other means to induce an abortion, miscarriage or premature delivery or aids, abets or prescribes for the same, unless doing so is necessary to preserve the mother’s life or health or unless the pregnancy is the result of an act of rape or incest, shall on conviction be fined not less than $100.00 nor more than $1,000.00 and may also be imprisoned in the county jail or sentenced to hard labor for the county for not more than 12 months.”

