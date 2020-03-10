Bill to allow yoga in Alabama schools passes House, moves to Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A bill to allow Alabama schools to offer yoga has passed the Alabama House of Representatives and is on its way to the Senate, pending it finds a sponsor.

The bill passed on the House floor 84-17, according to an unofficial final tally from the Alabama Legislature’s website.

“I want to thank my colleagues in the body for working with me on passing the yoga bill,” bill sponsor Rep. Jeremy Gray said in a message to CBS 42 after the bill’s passage.

Since 1993, yoga has been a banned practice in Alabama public schools. At the time, the Alabama State Board of Education felt it was a religious exercise. Gray’s bill, which was first introduced last year but did not make it to the floor, yoga would just include different stretches and exercises and not include any of its Hindu-related components, such as chants or mandalas.

Gray, D-Opelika, said he is now working to find the right sponsor for the bill to guide it through the Senate.

“I have a few commitments,” Gray told CBS 42. “Just need to find the right sponsor.”

There is no timeline for when the bill will make it’s way to a Senate committee.

