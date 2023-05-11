ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama State Senator Vivian Figures introduced a bill Thursday that would make it illegal for minors to be in possession of vapes, according to a release from the Drug Education Council. Figures has represented the 33rd district in Mobile County since 1997.

The bill received bipartisan support and was “co-sponsored by 100% of the state senators present.”

The bill is an amendment to Section 28-11-14 of the Code of Alabama 1975. It makes in unlawful for any individual under the age of 21 to purchase, use or transport any “electronic battery-powered device capable of being use to deliver the following:

e-liquid

e-liquid subsitute

tobacco

CBD oil

THC oil

herbal extract

nicotine salt

The bill also says that “a violation is committed upon mere possession” of any vaping device, regardless of what is in it, according to the release.

“Underage vaping is the single biggest crisis we are seeing right now. An alarming number of middle school students are beginning to vape, and we’re even seeing children as young as seven- and eight-years-old vaping. Children and teens are much more susceptible to nicotine addiction, and when you consider that a single vape cartridge contains as

much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes, you can see the danger. We are so appreciative of Senator Figures’ leadership on this issue and look forward to this underage vaping bill becoming law.” Virginia Guy, Executive Director of the Drug Education Council

Figures says nearly 20% of high school students in Alabama admit to vaping.

“Alabama has one of the highest incidences of vaping in the nation, which leads to higher healthcare costs, a loss of productivity, and a higher morbidity,” said Figures. “This bill is meant to keep vaping devices out of the hands of minors and to keep our youth healthy so they can make informed decisions about vaping at a more appropriate age.”

You can learn more about the dangers of underage vaping at www.teenvapingcrisis.org.