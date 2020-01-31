Bikers needed for movie being filmed in Mobile & Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our sister station WKRG News 5 is learning more information about a potential upcoming movie that could be filmed on the Eastern Shore.

So far the City of Fairhope has not approved the production, which is proposed to be filmed in downtown Fairhope. However, city officials are expected to approve the production at their next scheduled city council meeting. A city official updated us earlier this week to say producers are working with city leaders to minimize the impact the movie shoot might have on local businesses.

We’re learning that extras are needed for the movie, more specifically bikers. We’re told bikers will receive $125/day if they bring their motorcycle to the shoot.

To apply you’ll need to submit the following information to mapextras@gmail.com.

Close up snapshot, full-length snapshot, name, height, clothing size, cell number and city of residence.

