MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A prop house used in the 2004 Tim Burton movie Big Fish burned down after a lightning strike Sunday in Millbrook, but the property owner says she’s glad it wasn’t worse.

Lynn Bright and her husband own Jackson Lake Island in Millbrook, where the fictional town of Spectre sits, built with temporary materials 20 years ago. The plot has survived a lot over the years.

“We had a terrible tornado two years ago. It devastated this island. But it did not touch this town. And we said, that’s a mystical town,” Bright said.

That lucky streak ended Sunday after a lightning strike caused one of the houses to catch fire.

“I guess it couldn’t survive a lightning bolt,” Bright said.

Bright says she’s glad no one was injured, including the campers and the roughly 100 goats that roam the island.

“There were people in RVs maybe 50 yards away. Other buildings, the goats. It could’ve been so much worse that we’re so thankful it was just one of the houses,” Bright said.

She says fans from near and far visit to relive the magic of the movie, like Julie Ramsay, who’s visiting for the second time.

“I’m glad I got to see that original piece. I’m glad it was limited to that little spot there. It is kind of sad to see it when something like that goes,” Ramsay said.

Bright says the town is a special place for a lot of people, and despite the loss, it will continue to be.

“We’ve had people that were married on the streets of Spectre, we’ve had people that have had engagements that have begun here, wedding photos, senior photos done here. It’s special to a lot of people,” Bright said.

Bright says they’re not in a position to rebuild the house as it was, and that may not even be possible she says considering the temporary materials used to construct it.

She says they are doing their best instead to keep the structures that are still there standing.