BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden will be coming to Alabama next week to visit a Lockheed Martin facility, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

The president will travel to the Troy manufacturing plant on May 3.

In a press release, the White House touted the facility as manufacturing “weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles” which have been sent to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from the Russian invasion.

Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted about the missiles being made in Alabama after a photo of the weapons with “Troy, AL” written on them went viral on social media. She eventually wrote that she wants “the last thing Putin ever reads to be ‘Made in Alabama.'”

According to Lockheed Martin’s website, its Troy facility is “a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for many of the missile programs supported by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (MFC).”

This will be Biden’s first stop in Alabama since a campaign stop in September 2019 when he visited Birmingham.