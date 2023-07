BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian died as a result of a hit and run in Bessemer Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a pedestrian was crossing 9th Avenue North at Brewer Drive when she was struck by a white Hyundai Sudan at 8:39 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m.

The driver stopped the vehicle after the collision and fled the scene on foot.

The Bessemer Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.