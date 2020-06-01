WATCH: Bessemer implements 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. city curfew effective immediately; Mayor, Police Chief speak

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley announced a curfew for the city for the next five days.

The curfew comes after the city received threats of riots and destruction on social media against the city of Bessemer, Mayor Gulley said.

“We are all saddened by the senseless death of Mr. George Floyd, but this is not the answer,” Gulley said. “This is not the way to honor and support Mr. Floyd and his family.”

Mayor Gulley said he welcomes peaceful protest, but riots and the destruction of business will not be tolerated.

The city of Bessemer is now under a state of emergency. The curfew will last from June 1 to June 5 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper also supported the mayor’s decision in implementing a city curfew.

“We will not tolerate anyone coming into Bessemer to burn buildings, burn cars or any of that foolishness,” Chief Roper said. “That is not the way you need to honor Mr. Floyd.”

Bessemer city officials are aware of threats made against the city of riots, looting and destructive protests and law enforcement and the city government are preparing for what’s to come in the next week. Mayor Gulley reiterated that peaceful protest is good, but the public should not engage in unlawful activities.

LATEST HEADLINES