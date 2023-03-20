DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The owner of an Italian staple in Dothan announced the restaurant has closed.

The owner of Mia’s Italian Restaurant announced on Facebook that the establishment officially closed its doors for good Sunday.

Owner Kecie Davis thanked her supporters and patrons over the years and wished them all good luck.

“It has been my pleasure of serving all my customers and friends over the last 24 years,” Davis said.

Many patrons and friends took to the Facebook comment section expressing their love for the food and their sadness that the restaurant had closed.