‘BAMAthon’ raises over $300K for Children’s of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A student-led organization at the University of Alabama raised over $300,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

The UA Dance Marathon announced they raised $303,126 after a 13-hour virtual version of its annual “BAMAthon” dance marathon on Feb. 27.

“The pandemic has forced everyone on campus to get creative, but for Dance Marathon, it’s also forced us to be resilient,” UADM President Josh Britt said. “In all honesty, every single dollar raised this year was something we didn’t expect, and something we wanted to celebrate.”

Dance Marathon is part of a nationwide movement that involves high school and college students who raise money for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Started in 2011, the University of Alabama Dance Marathon was created with a mission of providing yearlong support for children being treated at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

“Raising money in any year is difficult, but for students, families and donors to be so incredibly supportive of the cause when we would’ve completely understood if they needed a year for themselves, it just means the world,” Britt said.

UADM has raised close to $2 million for Children’s of Alabama over it’s 10 years of existence.