Bama Slam keeps chin up despite Delta variant

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Bama Slam in Coffee County is an event venue right outside of Enterprise, that has mud bogging, a water park, and the Bama Slam Saloon.

Much like many other businesses, the venue has felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We got our legs knocked out from under us last year going into our first mini-festival last Memorial Day,” Developer at Bama Slam, Ronnie Gilley said. “Which we were forced to close down and we had to cancel that. So it set us back a little bit, but we are still out here swinging that bat.”

With a business to run, changes must be made to keep people safe, and that’s exactly what Gilley and his team plan to do.

“We have a big Labor Day weekend planned,” said Gilley. “We will have a hand wash station throughout here, hand sanitizer stations throughout here. We may or may not have masks available. It all depends on what mandates may or may not come.”

Even though Bama Slam was hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, they are keeping their chin up, and hoping to keep their doors open in spite of the Delta variant on the surge.

According to Gilley, the future of Bama Slam is looking bright.

“Next year we are going to focus heavily on the water park, putting in some gunite pool systems,” said Gilley. “Putting in 20+ additional slide features. A lot of focus will be applied to the water park, lodging and also some residential components addend next year as well.”