Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigating two bodies found in Elberta

UPDATE (11:02 AM) — Police say the two bodies found were both identified as “fairly young males.”

This is still an active investigation as officials work to further identify the bodies and make appropriate notifications to the family.

Here’s Andre Reid, Lieutenant for the Baldwin County County Sheriff’s Office and Commander for the Baldwin County Metro Crimes Unit, as he provides an update.

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is currently at a scene on County Road 95, South of 20 in Elberta after two people were found dead Friday morning.

The Elberta Police Department is also on scene.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way. We will update this story as soon as we know more.

LATEST STORIES: