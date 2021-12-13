Baby born in family’s east Alabama driveway

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — On Dec. 7, Dewayne and Emily Eiland’s baby entered the world in a far different way than they had planned.

Around 4 a.m. Dec. 7, with just the light from their car’s floorboard, the Eilands welcomed their daughter, Evie, in the driveway of their home in Smiths Station. Dewayne said he put his fears aside and let natural instincts just kicked in when it came to taking care of his family.

“I was like ‘Oh my goodness, I have my wife’s and my daughters lives in my hands,'” Dewayne said.

It was less than an hour from the time Emily’s water broke to the moment they met Evie, who was born 39 weeks and three days and weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. With the shock, some moments are a blur from the not-so-traditional birth.

“I remember like her hanging on and I’m like ‘You push and I’ll catch… you know it was like a football wrapped in Vaseline, and I was like ‘Woah,'” Dewayne said.

Being a nurse, Emily said she was relieved once she heard her baby cry. Pretty soon, they were all crying with tears of happiness

“He did amazing,” Emily said.

Shortly after an ambulance arrived, the Eilands were taken to Piedmont, where Emily and Evie were alright and healthy and baby were healthy. Evie was welcomed home by her four siblings in the same place she made her grand entrance into the world.

“The longer it goes on, I start to think that it’s normal because she’s healthy, and people are like ‘That’s not normal,’” Emily said.

Now, the family will always have a story to tell about when Evie Eiland came into the world on December 7, 2021.