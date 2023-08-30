LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding a woman from Florence who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says Deborah Lee Abernathy, 56, was last seen on August 24 in Florence. She is described as a white female, around 5’7” tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. You can see her picture below.

Deborah Abernathy (Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Office)

She was last seen wearing an orange floral dress and may be traveling in a white Buick Enclave with an Alabama plate (41A03M0).

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Abernathy on Tuesday evening.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the LCSO at 256-760-5757 or 911.