Authorities catch escaped inmate in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in north Alabama Tuesday has been captured.
Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Michael Kimbrough escaped from North Alabama CBF in Morgan County. Early Wednesday morning, the Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Kimbrough, 38, had been caught.
