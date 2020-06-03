Authorities catch escaped inmate in Morgan County

Michael Kimbrough

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in north Alabama Tuesday has been captured.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Michael Kimbrough escaped from North Alabama CBF in Morgan County. Early Wednesday morning, the Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Kimbrough, 38, had been caught.

