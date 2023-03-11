MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department (MMVFD) says a gas line is believed to be the cause of an explosion at a home on Brevard Boulevard in Madison County.

MMVFD Public Information Officer Ethan Fitzgerald said the department has confirmed that a natural gas line was hit and caused the explosion.

He said multiple departments have responded to the scene after a call at 1:44 p.m. Saturday.

Fitzgerald said that seven people have been displaced as part of the incident. He said the Red Cross is assisting that displaced family at this time.

One WHNT Viewer caught the fire on video:

Fitzgerald said no one was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.