HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were injured after ‘an active shooter incident’ near the Knight Complex at Alabama A&M.

According to an official with Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), three people were injured. Two were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Officials on the scene told News 19 that two people were detained and one of those injured may have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As events were unfolding, a source told News 19 that an email sent to faculty and staff says an armed person was on campus near the Knight Complex. It tells them to go to the nearest room and lock the door if they’re already on campus, or if they aren’t on campus to stay away.

As of 6:40 p.m., Alabama A&M said there was no active threat, and the campus has received an all-clear status.

CAMPUS ALERT: There is currently no active threat, and campus has entered an all-clear status. The University will experience a heightened police presence on-campus as full investigations are processed and concluded. Please remain safety aware and monitor Bulldog Alerts. — Alabama A&M University (@aamuedu) August 22, 2023

News 19 crews are on the scene learning more.