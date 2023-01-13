AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Autauga County EMA officials said they’ve never seen anything like this after a tornado tore through the area Thursday afternoon.

Steven Smith visited family here on County Road 140 before the storm Thursday. A day later, it’s unrecognizable.

“This is home,” Smith said. “After the storm came through yesterday, we couldn’t see much yesterday. I lost my brother, so we come out to survey the remains.”

Smith said his faith is helping his family get through the loss.

“We trust God,” Smith said. “We have faith in God. He never makes a mistake. He’s always just, so we’re thankful.”

That area is one of many parts of the county hit by the tornado. Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett confirmed seven deaths and at least a dozen injured — mostly occurring in the Old Kingston area. He believes about 40 homes have been damaged beyond livability.

“I think we’re getting to the point where we’ve located everyone and have been able to get a handle on where everybody is,” Baggett said. “So that’s why I think within the next 4-5 hours we should be able to shut that part of this down.”

Despite the destruction, Baggett said hundreds of first responders from across the state have come together to provide assistance.

“It’s just what happens here in Alabama, that’s the way it works,” Baggett said. “This is not unusual. This is exactly how it always goes. Everybody comes together it’s a force multiplier.

For those who want to help, Baggett said now may not be the best time as search and rescue efforts are underway. He said they will be setting up a volunteer reception center for both Elmore and Autauga County and that would be the best place to turn.