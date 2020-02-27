Auburn University suspending study abroad trips to China, South Korea in wake of coronavirus epidemic

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — In the wake of a growing coronavirus epidemic around the world, Auburn University has decided to suspend school travel to countries affected by the virus.

In a statement posted online Thursday, AU announced that it would temporarily be suspending all university travel to South Korea and China for students, faculty and staff. In addition, it was announced that university officials are also monitoring the coronavirus situation in Italy.

The university has been using a webpage to update students and faculty on the coronavirus and how it impacts them.

“Currently, there are no known cases in the state of Alabama; however, the CDC expects the number of cases in the U.S. to rise,” AU stated on its website. “To keep the campus community informed, the university will use this website for updates and answers to common questions about coronavirus and its impacts.

AU encourages everyone who has returned home from any of these countries in the last four weeks or has been exposed to someone who has to contact the Auburn Medical Clinic at 223-844-6125.

