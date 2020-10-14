Auburn University senior doubles as student and mayor of Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — An Auburn University senior will soon pull double duty as a student and mayor. 21-year-old Messiah Williams-Cole won a recent runoff election for mayor of his hometown Camp Hill.

Once he is sworn in on November 2, he will be the youngest person in history to hold the office. Williams-Cole has a passion for the people in his hometown which was resonated through his campaign slogan “Camp Hill Strong”. He credits his mother Juanice Cole with doing most of the legwork for his campaign.

Other accomplishments for Williams-Cole include being active with the Sigma Delta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the Appalachian Regional Commission Student Meetings, volunteering with Tuskegee Public School’s Green Screen Team and working with the grant program Alabama Possible.

He says once he starts his tenure as mayor, he plans to stay on top of campus activities, his studies and mayoral duties by being extremely organized with his calendar scheduling. Williams-Cole is set to graduate Auburn in May 2021 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. He plans to attend either grad school or law school.

