Auburn Univ. to dedicate marker for first Black student

Harold A. Franklin, 31-year-old insurance salesman, begins the registration process to become the first Black student at Auburn University, Auburn, Ala., Jan. 4, 1964. At right is Dean W.V. Parker of the graduate school. (AP Photo)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — This week, Auburn University will honor its first African American student, with a desegregation marker dedication ceremony.

A local news outlet reports the ceremony remembering Harold A. Franklin will be held on Thursday at the Ralph Brown Draughon Library where a plaza was recently created to accompany the marker.

The latest honor comes two months after Franklin’s death. He was 88.

Franklin integrated Auburn on Jan. 4, 1964. He was a graduate school student who went on to a 27-year career in higher education.