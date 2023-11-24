AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox are continuing their annual custom of making an Iron Bowl bet to benefit charities.

According to releases from the City of Auburn and City of Tuscaloosa, if Auburn downs Alabama in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Maddox will contribute $100 to the Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama. But if Alabama pulls off a road victory, Anders will send $100 to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative.

The tradition started in 2005 between Maddox and then-Auburn Mayor Bill Ham. Auburn has won the Iron Bowl seven times, and Alabama has defeated Auburn 11 times since the yearly wager began.

“I look forward to continuing this great tradition that celebrates amazing organizations in both of our communities while standing behind our Tigers,” Anders said in a release. “I wish Mayor Maddox all the best as we continue this friendly competition. War Eagle!”

“Regardless of the outcome, this wager makes the Iron Bowl a win-win for Tuscaloosa and Auburn,” Maddox said in a release. “The Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative and the Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama are both important causes and I’m glad to help bring them some recognition. May the best team win, and Roll Tide!”