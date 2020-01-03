Auburn police chief taking new job as city’s public safety director

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn is searching for a new chief of police WRBL News 3 has confirmed.

The search became necessary as Chief Paul Register is being appointed as the new public safety director for the city of Auburn.

Register was named chief of the Auburn Police Division back in June 2013. He succeeded former chief Tommy Dawson, who retired early due to his fight with Parkinson’s disease.

At the time of his appointment, Register had been with the APD for over 25 years in different roles, including assistant police chief.

Current Public Safety Director Bill James is retiring in the next few months.

News 3 is expecting a statement from the city of Auburn with more information. We will share those details as soon as we can.

