Auburn project would highlight history of Black community

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A new development project being planned in Auburn would highlight the history of the city’s Black community.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports Auburn’s parks department is working on plans for a campus that would bring a cultural center, library, recreation center and splash pad to the area near a community center.

The Boykin-Donahue Cultural Center would serve as a museum to provide an overview of the history of Auburn’s Black community. Officials hope to begin work in 2022.

City Manager Megan Crouch told council members the project would cost about $40 million.