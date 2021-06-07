Auburn Police: Man shot after firing at law enforcement at local park in stable condition

UPDATE 6/7/2021 9:37am: Auburn Police have confirmed officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night.

Auburn Police responded to a suspicious person call near Town Creek Park around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night. Upon arrival, while speaking with an individual identified as Justin Tearrius Lewis, 20, of Opelika, Lewis began to flee on foot. While on foot, police say Lewis produced a firearm and fired a shot at officers.

Auburn Police Division, the Opelika Police Department, members from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency extensively searched the area and located Lewis at the entrance of Town Creek Park around 11:30pm.

Police confirm Lewis shot at officers a second time, prompting police to return fire, striking Lewis.

A morning press release confirms first aid and medical assistant was delivered on site in an attempt to stabilize Lewis, before he was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Ga.

Police confirm that Lewis was reported as a “missing, endangered and possibly armed person” on Saturday, June 5.

This incident is still under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Opelika Police Department.

UPDATE 6/7/2021 1:20am: According to Auburn police, the suspect near Town Creek Park is now in custody. They say there is no longer a public threat but are asking you to continue avoiding the area as they investigate the scene.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police are searching near Town Creek Park along South Gay Street for an armed subject.

Police say the subject is a 5’10” black male in his late teens to early 20s. He is wearing skinny dark green jogger pants, a black jacket with stripes on the sleeves and a knitted hat.

Police say he is armed with a handgun. Please stay indoors and avoid the area at this time.

