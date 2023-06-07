AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn man charged in the deadly 2019 crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett, then avoided being tried as an adult in their deaths when a judge granted him Youthful Offender status, is deploying the same strategy as he faces a six-count indictment for possession of child pornography.

Johnston Taylor, 20, was arrested in June 2022 when Auburn Police and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force determined he had allegedly downloaded several videos depicting child pornography to a Dropbox account. He was 19 years old at the time of the alleged offense. Taylor was indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury in April of this year.

A youthful offender hearing in the child porn case is set for July 18, per a bond revocation order filed June 6. The media and the public are not allowed to attend.

“As before, we will object to Taylor being granted youthful offender status,” Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said.

WRBL learned Taylor was trying to use the familiar legal strategy as we worked to confirm additional details regarding allegations Taylor was caught trying to use synthetic urine during a court-ordered drug test on Friday. According to the complaint, Taylor defrauded a drug screening by using a bottle of urine wrapped in a hand warmer. Taylor was taken into custody and is now held at the Lee County Detention Facility without bond.

Taylor was 16 when he crashed into Rod Bramblett, a sportscaster and “Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” and his wife Paula, in 2019 along Shug Jordan Parkway. According to an ALEA crash report, Taylor was traveling 91 miles per hour and his blood sample indicated “recent” use of marijuana.

The District Attorney’s Office had argued against youthful offender status and wanted to try Johnston as an adult in the deaths of the Brambletts. However, a judge granted Taylor youthful offender status in April 2021. The ruling was considered a legal win for Taylor’s defense and prevented the public from knowing the exact punishment and circumstances of his probation.

The youthful offender status reduces a possible prison sentence and probation to three years. Since the case was considered an adjudication, not a conviction, Taylor was still able to own a firearm, vote, hold public office, and did not have to disclose the crime on a job application.

Attempts to reach Walter Northcutt, Taylor’s attorney, were not successful.

Meanwhile, if a judge does not grant youthful offender status after the July hearing, Taylor will face the six-count possession of child pornography as an adult.