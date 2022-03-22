AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn man was arrested after allegedly opening fire into a Waffle House restaurant on South College Street over the weekend.

Police report that on Sunday, they responded to a report of gunshots and located evidence of gunfire at the scene, and confirmed a nearby business was struck during the incident. Plywood now covers the side of the restaurant where it was damaged by bullets.

One person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police confirmed the injury was related to the victim’s involvement in the incident. Police have not identified this subject as Cobb.

Later that day, Auburn Police arrested Keyare Ahmun Cobb, 29, charging him with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Arrest warrants are pending on the individuals who have been identified as participating in the incident, with additional charges anticipated as the investigation continues.

Cobb was transported to the Lee County jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tipline (334) 246-1391.