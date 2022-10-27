AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction.

The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn.

On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible police impersonation with terroristic threats.

Lee County Investigators contacted the female victim who stated she was communicating with Johnson who was pretending to be a law enforcement officer and saying he was going to put a bullet in her brain if she told anyone about it.

Credit: LCSO

Investigators obtained a video clip of Johnson showing the victim a tactical vest with a plate carrier and a Lee County Sheriff’s Office patch attached when he made the threats. Investigators also located social media post’s showing Johnson wearing the vest and shooting a semi-automatic rifle with some type of suppression device attached to the barrel.

A search warrant was executed at Johnson’s residence in the 10,000 block of U.S. Hwy. 280 West in Auburn where investigators recovered the tactical vest with the Lee County Sheriff’s patch, several semi-automatic rifles equipped with suppression devices, and a cell phone used by Johnson.

Johnson was arrested and charged with one count of Terroristic Threats and one count of Impersonating a Police officer. He is being held in the Lee County jail on a $103,000.00 bond. Additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).