Auburn gymnast, Olympian Suni Lee attacked with pepper spray in California

(WHNT) — Olympian and Auburn gymnast Suni Lee said she was attacked with pepper spray in what she called an anti-Asian attack in Los Angeles.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Lee told PopSugar she and her friends, who are all of Asian descent, were waiting for an Uber after returning from the Olympics in Tokyo when a car sped by shouting racial taunts. Lee said one of the passengers in the car pepper sprayed her arm as it passed.

Lee didn’t specify where in Los Angeles, Calif. the incident happened.

”I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off,” Lee said in a profile given to PopSugar. “I didn’t do anything to them, and having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen.”

At the Tokyo Olympics, 18-year-old Lee became the 2020 all-around champion and won bronze in uneven bars.