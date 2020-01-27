Auburn considers 90-day moratorium on new student apartments

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The city of Auburn is considering a temporary moratorium on new student housing.

WSFA-TV reports that the Auburn City Council may consider the measure because of a glut of existing student housing. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders says it would be a 90-day pause to evaluate and consider future options. The mayor says Auburn University has about 32,000 students, but there are 37,000 beds designed for students throughout the city.

The measure will go before the City Council next month.

