MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members of Jawan Dallas, a man who died after being tased by Mobile Police, say they plan to sue the MPD soon. Attorneys for the family say they’re also trying to make the video of his arrest public.

Questions remain about this video remain because the only people who’ve seen it are either with law enforcement or represent the Dallas family. The family and an attorney gave their reactions after seeing the body camera video last week.

A team of civil rights attorneys sent a news release about the body camera video days ago. They claim the video shows Dallas pleading for his life and yelling, “I can’t breathe I don’t want to be George Floyd.” The attorneys say it’s clear MPD doesn’t want this video public. They say the public should see this video and in their words “deserve to know what kind of officers the Mobile Police Department are protecting.”

Here’s a quote from their news release:

“It’s no secret why the Mobile Police Department doesn’t want to release this video.It shows their officers illegally accosting, assaulting and killing an unarmed innocent man while he begs for his life screaming ‘I can’t breathe. I don’t want to be George Floyd.’ Of course they don’t want the public to see that. But this isn’t about what the Mobile Police Department wants. It’s about justice.

“The public has a right to see this video. The people deserve to know what kind of officers the Mobile Police Department are protecting, the kind of officers who would do this to an innocent man begging for his life. We all deserve to know because as long as they hide behind that badge, none of us are safe.”

Under current Alabama law, there is a process for a victim’s family and representatives to ask to see the footage by making a written request to the custodial law enforcement agency involved.

The agency can deny the request if they say it would harm an investigation.

On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council meets to discuss changing the city ordinance that would require the city to release the body camera footage at proper request unless the release of the footage would be “contrary to other applicable law.” If denied the city would have to cite in writing a legal reason to deny the request.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Thousands head home through Baldwin County during long holiday weekend