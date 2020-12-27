AT&T reports significant progress on Nashville restoration efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – AT&T has been able to restore service to over half of the affected area after the Christmas Day bombing.

The company said power was restored to four floors of its building in Downtown Nashville overnight Saturday, resulting in 65% of cell sites across the affected area being restored. The company had to pump three feet of water from the building’s basement yesterday.

However, access to the lower floors of the building is still limited.

During a news conference Sunday, Metro Nashville Police said AT&T expects to be back at full service by the end of the day.

AT&T said in addition to 17 mobile cell sites continuing to aid in restoring communication, additional measures are being taken to aid in recovery, including the deployment of 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment to Nashville.

Sunday’s efforts will focus on adding cabling and generators to provide more power to the building. AT&T said damage assessment is continuing and the main power connections are damaged; the utility is working with Nashville Electric Service to restore power.

Additional damage was reported to the building as “significant,” including elevators, support beams/columns, and the facade.