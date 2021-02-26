As Walmart vaccinates Alabamians, one major group is being left out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As Walmart continues to vaccinate citizens in Alabama through its partnership with the ADPH, there appears to be a group being left out of the doses: those with underlying conditions.

This was brought to WDHN’s attention after a viewer told us that he could not schedule an appointment for his wife who struggles with lung cancer, emphysema, COPD, and lost half of her right lung. According to the viewer, the vaccine appointments did not make concessions for those between 16 and 64 that could suffer conditions that make them vulnerable to the worst effects of COVID-19.

We looked into the situation ourselves, and the viewer’s claims were true. Upon applying for an appointment for the Ozark and Dothan Walmart locations, we found there were no checkboxes available for those suffering from co-morbidities.

We reached out to Walmart on why this is, and they initially told us that the company was indeed following the guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health. In fact, clicking on Alabama in the Walmart map takes you to an outdated webpage for COVID-19 vaccines.

However, Phase 1c of the ADPH’s vaccination plan includes those who have underlying conditions like cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weak immune systems, and other health issues. As such, they should be included along with other Phase 1c candidates like educators and grocery store workers.

When we pointed this discrepancy out, Walmart responded by saying, “once guidance is provided by the ADPH to the CDC, we begin the process of updating the scheduler.” However, Phase 1c began on Feb. 8, and several of the categories on the Walmart scheduler were added in this phase.

State officials previously said that comorbidities contributed to the higher number of COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. On Feb. 23, 9,660 COVID-19 deaths were reported out of the 4.9 million people in Alabama — a higher death rate compared to states like Louisiana and South Carolina, which have similar population sizes to Alabama.

“We know that African Americans in Alabama have disproportionately borne the burden of this disease, particularly death, and we want to make sure we’re fairly reaching them with the vaccine program,” Harris said in a report by sister station WHNT.

On Wednesday, around 98 percent of the 9,744 COVID-19-related deaths in Alabama involved some kind of underlying condition. The top three individual conditions found in these deaths were cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic lung disease.

According to Arrol Sheehan, director of the ADPH’s Public Information Division, the ADPH does not have an exact number of those who have underlying conditions that would be covered in Phase 1c, especially since they could also be counted under Phase 1b.