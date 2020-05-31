Arrests made during Hoover protest Saturday night

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department arrested 20 people on various charges during Saturday nights’ protest of the death of George Floyd.

Officers responded to protests that occurred on Montgomery Highway near Hoover City Hall and on Riverchase Galleria property. According to a Facebook post made by Hoover police, the majority of charges against the protesters were disorderly conduct and blocking traffic on Montgomery Highway. Others were charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

One person was charged with carrying a firearm.

Two buildings sustained damage to their windows during the protest–Jared’s Jewelry store on Galleria Circle and Von Maur at the Galleria.

There were no reported injuries to any protesters or police officers.

