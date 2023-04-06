DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A longtime employee of an armored truck delivery service was arrested this week after police say he stole thousands of dollars from his company’s deliveries.

According to Dothan police, recently, the department has been investigating an alleged theft that was reported by a local armored delivery service, which claimed several thousand dollars was missing from the deposits of multiple businesses they transport for.

Police say the armored delivery company conducted its own internal investigation and determined one single employee was responsible for the missing money.

As a result of both investigations, on April 4, 50-year-old Terry Scott Brown was arrested and charged with one count of Theft of Property First Degree.

Brown was released on a $15,000 bond.