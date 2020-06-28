Argument leads to 7 shot at party in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were injured at a shooting early Sunday morning in the Jerusalem community.

Around 1 a.m., authorities responded to a shooting at a field party in the Jerusalem community early Sunday morning on County Road 21 between Sawyerville and Akron. Law enforcement found seven people injured by gunfire, according to the Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound in the face, District Attorney Michael Jackson reports.

Law enforcement officials learned that an argument ensued between two men, which resulted in the shooting that injured over half of a dozen people.

Six of the victims were transported to Hale County Hospital and one victim was taken by a personal vehicle to DCH Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Hale County Sheriff’s Office.

