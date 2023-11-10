BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Looking at some of the best places for people to travel to avoid the cold, Architectural Digest listed several Alabama cities as among the best little-known places in the country for “snowbirds.”

Earlier this month, the magazine compiled its list, putting Mobile at No. 10 among 75 of the “hidden gems” of the U.S. for “snowbirds,” or people who travel to warmer parts of the country during the winter.

After Mobile, Huntsville and Birmingham ranked 23rd and 24th respectively. Rounding out the final three Alabama spots on the list were Montgomery (31st), Tuscaloosa (33rd) and Gulf Shores (38th).

“We ranked cities based on housing and lodging availability, Yelp ratings for activities and eateries, home sale prices, and winter weather conditions to determine the best cities for snowbirds,” the magazine stated. “To ensure these destinations are hidden gems, each location boasts establishments with high ratings—between four and five stars on Yelp—but only six to 75 reviews, indicating that they are still relatively undiscovered.”

The magazine ultimately put New Orleans at the top of its “hidden gems” list.

Read the full list here.