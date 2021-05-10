April departures deplete an Alabama city’s revenue dept.

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city has only two revenue department workers after two abrupt departures in April.

The Decatur Daily reports that the manager of the department retired early and an auditor quit. Departing manager Sal Jasso and auditor Julia Wells provided little information to the newspaper on their reasons for leaving their jobs. As of now the department operates with the temporary employee and another worker hired seven months ago.

Decatur Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester oversees the department. He said two permanent employees will start May 17. And he said the city recently posted the manager’s job.