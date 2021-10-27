Another suspect faces charges in Selma officer’s death

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A second suspect faces charges in the death of a Selma police officer.

A local news outlet reports 22-year-old Andrevious Quinton Carter was arrested Monday night on a charge of capital murder in the July 27 shooting death of 25-year-old Officer Marquis Moorer.

Carter is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Moorer’s girlfriend, Shakiaria Barley, who was shot in the legs.

Also facing charges in Moorer’s slaying is 18-year-old Javonte Stubbs, who was arrested the day after Moorer was killed.