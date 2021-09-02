Anonymous donor paid $25K fine, monument lawsuit dismissed in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The lawsuit against the Madison County Commission filed by the Alabama Attorney General over the removal of a Confederate monument was dismissed Wednesday.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sued the commission in November of 2020, saying the removal of the monument on the courthouse property violated the Memorial Preservation Act passed by the state legislature in 2017.

The Madison County Commission had the monument moved to Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville a month before the suit was filed.

It had just been defaced with red paint in August and had been the center of controversy and protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The commission had previously argued it did not break the law in relocating the monument, saying it had petitioned a state committee for a waiver and received no response.

According to court documents, an unnamed third party gave the commission $25,000 last Friday to pay the associated fine and in doing so, the judge agreed the case should be dismissed.