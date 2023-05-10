BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, the American Lung Association in Alabama is turning turquoise across the state to raise awareness of lung cancer and encourage residents to take action to end the disease.

The annual lung cancer action week and turquoise takeover celebration unites America to stand together against lung cancer. Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, the signature color of lung force. Health experts said lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state, but there is hope.

The 5-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade thanks to improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research, which have resulted in more than 50 new lung cancer treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration since 2016.

“Our lung force campaign is the American Lung Association’s initiative to raise awareness around lung cancer, and we do that through a couple of different ways,” said Ashley Lyerly, senior director of advocacy for the ALA. “One is through advocating and raising awareness around the risks associated with having lung cancer but also providing programs and supporting education around fighting lung cancer, and then thirdly advocating and providing research funding for lung cancer.”

In Montgomery and Mobile, the lung association is illuminating the Retirement Systems of Alabama along with other major landmarks and buildings turquoise throughout Alabama.

For more information, visit lung.org.