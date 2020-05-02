BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for a 6-year-old girl who was abducted.
Miy’Angel Lanee Crutchfield was last seen Saturday, May 2, on Montgomery Highway in Centreville, Ala.
ALEA reports her abductor is Jasmine Denise Crutchfield who was also last seen in Centreville, Ala.
The abductor is believed to be driving a silver Sedan with unknown Ohio plates. They are believed to be headed to Ohio.
- AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for 6-year-old girl last seen in Bibb County
- 1 Houston officer dead, another injured after helicopter crashes into apartment complex
- Northwest Arkansas boy battling cancer beats COVID-19
- USNS Comfort returns to Naval Station Norfolk
- Texas Equusearch joins search for Cullman County mother Jordan Wilson