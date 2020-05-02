AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for 6-year-old girl last seen in Bibb County

Miy’Angel Lanee Crutchfield, 6 years old. Last seen in Centreville, Ala.

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for a 6-year-old girl who was abducted.

Miy’Angel Lanee Crutchfield was last seen Saturday, May 2, on Montgomery Highway in Centreville, Ala.

ALEA reports her abductor is Jasmine Denise Crutchfield who was also last seen in Centreville, Ala.

The abductor is believed to be driving a silver Sedan with unknown Ohio plates. They are believed to be headed to Ohio.