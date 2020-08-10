AMBER Alert canceled for 16-month-old boy in Tuscaloosa, suspect still at large

UPDATE

Tuscaloosa PD has canceled the AMBER Alert for the 16-month-old boy. He has been found.

Authorities found the vehicle and the child nearby Shaw Drive. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

There are dozens of Tuscaloosa PD officers out searching for a suspect, in addition to K-9 tracking dogs, a helicopter and other law enforcement agencies.

—

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa PD is issuing an AMBER Alert for a 16-month-old boy who was in the back of a Ford Expedition that was stolen from the Lucky Dollar.

The Lucky Dollar is located on Crescent Ridge Road NE in Tuscaloosa. The vehicle is a 2004 tan Ford Expedition, TPD reports.

The child is a black 16-month-old boy and is wearing a tank top and Nike slides, according to TPD.

Please call 911 or any local law enforcement if you see the vehicle or have any information.

