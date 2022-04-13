UPDATE:

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department tells WDHN that the child has been located and is safe.

Dothan Police say neither Alexis Richards nor MarQuec Banks had custody of the two-month-old child, Messiah Richards. They were not allowed to see the child without supervision.

The Circle K gas station in Midland City was the arranged location where Banks and Richards handed over the baby to authorities.

The child is set to be turned over to the Department of Human Resources, according to DPD.

Before the incident, the child was in the custody of a family member.

Currently, Dothan Police don’t believe that drugs played a role in the abduction.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for help in locating two-month-old Messiah Ezekiel Richards, a Black male.

Messiah Richards was last seen on April 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the area of South Appletree in Dothan, Alabama, wearing a white onesie with blue socks. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities say Messiah Richards was taken by Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, noncustodial parents.

Banks is described as being a 28-year-old Black male standing 6’5″ in height. He weighs around 174 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Alexis Richards is described as being a 22-year-old Black female standing 5’3″. She weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects may be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with an unknown Alabama tag.

Alexis Richards was arrested within the last week on two third-degree domestic violence charges.

Banks has a previous history of charges, including driving without insurance, failure to register his vehicle, and minor alcohol possession.

If you have any information on the location of this missing child, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215; or call 911.