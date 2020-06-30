1-year-old from Bay Minette who had been kidnapped found

UPDATE: the child has been found and the Amber Alert is canceled

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following amber alert has been issued for 1-year-old Elisha Jenkins.

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Bay Minette Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Elisha O Jenkins, black male, 1 year old, brown eyes, black hair, weighing approximately 20 pounds. Elisha Jenkins was last seen on June 29, 2020 in the area of West 5th Street around 2pm and is believed to be in extreme danger. Elisha may be in the company of Jaimie Hobbs, white female with brown eyes and brown hair. The subjects may be traveling in a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Alabama tag number 4822BB1. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Bay Minette Police Department at (251) 580-2559; or call 911.

Amber Alert If you think you have seen a missing person or have any information, contact the agency listed in our database or contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Center for Missing and Exploited Children directly at (800) 228-7688. Our business hours are 8:00am cst – 5:00pm cst, Monday – Friday. Please limit after hour calls to emergencies only. Callers without access to the US 800 telephone system should call 001-334-353-1172. Our E-MAIL: missing@alea.gov.

