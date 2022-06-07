MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Online registration for Alabama’s state-regulated alligator hunts is open until July 13.

Registration must be completed by 8 a.m. on July 13 and is regulated by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Only Alabama residents and Alabama lifetime license holders ages 16 years and older can apply for the tags.

Five hunting zones are located throughout the state and a total of 260 tags will be distributed among them. The largest zone, located in southwest Alabama, will receive 100 of the tags.

The fee to apply for an alligator possession tag is $22. Individuals can register one time per zone.

Hunters who register will be randomly selected to receive one alligator possession tag each. Applicants can check their selection status online on July 13 at noon.

Alligator hunting season will start in August and some hunting zones will be open until October.

For more information and how to apply, visit the ADCNR’s official website.