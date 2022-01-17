‘All-in-one’ tickets now available for Alabama attractions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Travel lovers or anyone going stir crazy can now purchase new “all-in-one” mobile tickets to get out and see everything Alabama has to offer.
These tickets, downloaded on your phone, will provide admission into attractions all over Alabama, tourism officials said. According to the website, tickets must be used within 180 days of purchase and are valid between 24-hours up to 5 days after the first use, depending on the package.
With ticket packages available by region and attraction types, the new system allows customers and tour operators to create itineraries without the extra costs. The lure is you can do more and spend less.
Because several attractions are grouped together on each ticket, you’re not locked into any specific attraction in advance. An “all-in-one” ticket allows you admission to all of the attractions listed on that ticket. Once you buy a ticket you can visit as many attractions as you want that are included in that package.
There are six packages to choose from, starting with 1-day attraction tickets to 5-day packages, and two 3-day area fun tickets for Birmingham and Montgomery.
Attractions for Huntsville include:
- Ave Maria Grotto
- Burritt on the Mountain
- Cathedral Caverns State Park
- Cook Museum of Natural Science
- Earlywork’s Children’s Museum
- Huntsville Botanical Garden
- Jesse Owens Museum
- Rickwood Caverns State Park
- Tigers For Tomorrow Exotic Animal Preserve, Inc.
In the Florence / Muscle Shoals Area, attractions include:
- Alabama Music Hall Of Fame
- Belle Mont Mansion
- Florence Indian Mound And Museum
- Frank Lloyd Wright – Rosenbaum House
- Helen Keller Birthplace/Ivy Green
- Muscle Shoals Sound Studios
- Pope’s Tavern Museum
- W. C. Handy Home And Museum
Attractions in the Birmingham area include:
- 16th Street Baptist Church
- Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame
- Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum
- Birmingham Botanical Gardens
- Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
- Birmingham Zoo
- Heart Of Dixie Railroad Museum
- Historic Bethel Baptist Church
- McWane Science Center
- Negro Southern League Museum
- Oak Mountain State Park
- Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark
- Southern Museum Of Flight
- Vulcan Park And Museum
Birmingham-local attractions include:
- Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events – Birmingham
- Birmingham Zoo
- Heart Of Dixie Railroad Museum
- McWane Science Center
- Oak Mountain State Park
- Rickwood Caverns State Park
In Montgomery, Selma and Tuskegee attractions include:
- Alabama State Capitol
- By The River Center For Humanity
- Civil Rights Memorial Center
- Edmund Pettus Bridge
- Historic Davis Theatre Tour
- Montgomery Museum Of Fine Arts
- Montgomery Zoo & Mann Wildlife Learning Museum
- Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University
- Tabernacle Baptist Church
- The Georgine Clarke Alabama Artists Gallery
- The Hank Williams Museum
- The Museum Of Alabama
- The Scott And Zelda Fitzgerald Museum
- The Selma-Dallas County Museum Of History & Archives
- Tuskegee History Center
- W.A. Gayle Planetarium
- Whippoorwill Vineyards
Montgomery-local attractions include:
- Alabama State Capitol
- Civil Rights Memorial Center
- Historic Davis Theatre Tour
- Montgomery Museum Of Fine Arts
- Montgomery Zoo & Mann Wildlife Learning Museum
- Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University
- The Georgine Clarke Alabama Artists Gallery
- The Hank Williams Museum
- The Museum Of Alabama
- The Scott And Zelda Fitzgerald Museum
- W.A. Gayle Planetarium
So far, 39 attractions are participating in Alabama. The state’s Gulf Coast and other areas are expected to be added as options later, an announcement said.
To learn more about how the tickets work or to purchase them, click here.