MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Catholic priest that “abandoned his assignment” and took a trip to Italy with an 18-year-old female has officially been removed from the priesthood, according to the Archdiocese of Mobile.

At the end of July 2023, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced they were investigating a trip to Europe that Alex Crow, 30, had taken with a 2023 graduate of McGill Toolen Catholic School.

“Mr. Crow once served as a priest in the Archdiocese, but is no longer a member of the clergy, confirmed in a letter by our Holy Father, Pope Francis,” read the release from the Archdiocese on Friday.

In August 2023, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released two letters written by Crow before he left the country with the girl. One of the notes was a Valentine’s Day letter written to the girl where he claimed the two were married.

In November, Crow and the girl returned to the Mobile area. However, because the girl would not answer any questions regarding her disappearance, the DA’s office closed the case. WKRG News 5 also received a copy of the marriage certificate for the two that was notarized on Nov. 17, 2023.

Read the full statement from the archdiocese below.