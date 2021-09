Alert issued for abducted 15-year-old Alabama girl canceled

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert issued for Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin, 15, has been canceled.

ORIGINAL: (WHNT) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl listed as “abducted” by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to ALEA’s alert, Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin was last seen at Abbey Creek in Shorterville, Ala. on September 30, 2021. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Griffin is listed as a Black woman, 5’4, 210 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. She has scars on her left eye area and eyebrow.

Officials say Griffin’s abductor is believed to be a white male in their mid-to-late teens or early twenties. They also believe he was wearing a maroon hoodie.

Any information related to Griffin can be submitted to ALEA at 334-585-3131.